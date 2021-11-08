Pacquiao pledges clean PH govt if elected President

Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao has pledged a clean government on being elected to power in the next year’s presidential elections.

He said that he expects people around him and officials working with him to be upright and competent.

The retired boxing legend said he was ready to cut ties with people who would commit any wrongdoing under his administration.

In a statement, Pacquiao said, “ Dahil sa aking desisyon na pagtakbo ay kailangang ituwid na ang mga taong nasa paligid ko. Kailangan walang pabor-pabor dito. Hindi porke’t kasama kita, papaboran kita,”

He said that he had severed ties with close associates after learning they had been using his name to make money. He however did not name any of them or give specific details.

Pacquiao said he would also be strict with other government officials if he is elected to the country’s top post.He said that he will provide them only six months to one year to accomplish tasks.

“Halimbawa, inilagay kita dyan at binigyan kita ng six months or one year… ‘pag wala kang maipakita na improvement o development sa ahensiya na ibinigay ko sa iyo, kailangang palitan kita,” he said.

Endorsed by the PROMDI party, Pacquiao visited the Legazpi Sunday Market in Makati on Sunday morning seeking to boost the morale of small businesses. He was joined by his running-mate, former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza. (AW)