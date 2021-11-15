Pacquiao ready for new ‘political arena’ as presidential aspirant

Senator Manny Pacquiao, is all set for political innings and hopes to outdo his political opponents as he gears up for presidential elections.

The boxing legend said he was ready to fight in the political arena and face his opponents, weeks after announcing his retirement from boxing.

Eight-time boxing champion said after becoming a “champion in many weight divisions in boxing” he wants to be a “champion in public service.”

Pacquiao, standard-bearer of the Probinsya Muna Development Initiative party, founded by late former Cebu Gov. Lito Osmeña, was in Cebu City to attend the wedding of the son of Cebu City Rep. Rodrigo Abellanosa.

Pacquiao said he was ready to face anyone in the political arena and called on people to “carefully choose who [should] lead the country.”

He said he will vigorously pursue his desire to rid the country of corruption in all levels of governance amid speculation of a deal with President Duterte. The two met on Tuesday night, but the Pacquiao camp said the meeting was just a visit “between and among friends.”

Earlier Duterte and Pacquiao had engaged in verbal spat over corruption charges. Pacquaio vowed to set up a “mega prison” for corrupt government officials.