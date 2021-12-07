Duterte issues executive order establishing OFW hospital

President Rodrigo Duterte has signed an executive order seeking to establish a dedicated hospital for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Executive Order No. 154 also creates the Inter-Agency Committee on the OFW Hospital (ICOH) which will be chaired by the Labor Secretary and Health Secretary.

“We consider the establishment of this speciality hospital devoted to OFWs as a long overdue recognition of the valuable contribution of Filipino migrant workers to the economy and to the nation,” Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello previously said that the OFW Hospital and Diagnostic Center is envisioned to be a “legacy” project of the Duterte administration.

The hospital is also meant to benefit both OFWs and their dependents.

The OFW hospital will be constructed in Barangay Sindalan, San Fernando, Pampanga. The construction however was delayed due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), and the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation are funding the hospital.