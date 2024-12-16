Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Mary Jane Veloso returning to PH on Dec. 18, says senior Indonesian official

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado8 seconds ago

File photo

Mary Jane Veloso is set to return to the Philippines in the early hours of December 18, Wednesday, as confirmed by a senior Indonesian official today, December 16.

According to a Reuters report, Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram, a deputy of Indonesia’s senior minister for law and human rights, confirmed this development during a press conference. Veloso is scheduled to return to the Philippines at 12:50 AM on Wednesday.

Last month, Indonesia had agreed to repatriate Veloso, a former Filipina domestic helper who was arrested in Yogyakarta and sentenced to death in 2010 for carrying 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her suitcase. She was recently transferred to a facility in Jakarta, from where she will be flown to the Philippines.

Several officials from the Philippines, including representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Bureau of Corrections, and the National Bureau of Investigation, are traveling to Jakarta this evening to pick up Veloso.

