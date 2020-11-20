Latest News

OFW hospital construction remains on track, says DOLE

Labor Secretary Silvestre III said on Thursday that the construction of the hospital for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Pampanga remains on track.

The hospital is set to be completed next year but was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bello said the quarantine measures caused delays to the project but the construction is still on schedule.

“There were stoppages in construction works, but the hospital for our migrant workers would still be finished next year,” Bello said.

The labor chief added that President Rodrigo Duterte also hopes the hospital will become operational in 2021 so it can start serving OFWs.

Originally set for completion in April next year, the hospital can still be finished by December 2021.

“I hope we can do our best to complete this wonderful project earlier. The sooner it is finished, the soonest we can help our OFWs,” Bello added.

The hospital will provide free medical services and will cater solely to OFWs.

“It will render free services when OFWs are securing medical certificates covering laboratory exams and other requirements for their overseas deployment,” Bello explained.

