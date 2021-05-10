DOLE eyes completion OFW hospital before end of the year

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has resumed the work for the construction of the Php550 million hospital dedicated for overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

DOLE is eyeing to complete the OFW hospital before the end of the year.

Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III issued Administrative Order 89, series of 2021, forming two top-level committees for the project.

Bello said one committee will handle hiring of medical personnel who will manage and operate the hospital located in Pampanga.

The other committee will coordinate with the Department of Health to facilitate the bidding process and obtain appropriate budget for the maintenance and operation of the hospital.

The AO named Undersecretaries Renato L. Ebarle and Ana C. Dione to lead the committees.

Bello said the hospital is among the legacies of the Duterte administration in recognition of the valuable contribution of our modern-day heroes in the growth of our economy.”

The project should have been completed this month but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the construction of the medical facility.

The construction of the P500-million OFW hospital started early last year after DOLE finalized its agreement with the Provincial Government of Pampanga, which donated the property where the facility is being built.

Bloomberry Cultural Foundation donated P400 million for the said project while Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) donated P150 million to produce hospital equipment. (RA)