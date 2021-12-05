Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH vaccinates 9.9 million Filipinos despite shortage of vaccinators

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

The authorities in the Philippines have said that 9.9 million people have received COVID-19 jabs despite a shortage of vaccinations.

The government has surpassed its scaled-down target of inoculating 9 million Filipinos after extending its National Vaccination Days.

Local officials who implemented the program reported a host of problems, particularly in small towns and provinces especially the lack of vaccinations.

RELATED STORY: Philippines to undertake trial of administering a mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses

The government was able to administer 9.9 million doses or 900,000 more than the target. The number was also 1.9 million more than the 8 million who were vaccinated from Nov 29 to Dec 1.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the national vaccination day was a huge success and from a target of 9 million individuals the tally was 9.9 million.

Presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said improvements would be made for the second round from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17.

READ ON: Philippines considers releasing digital vaccine certificates

However, from the 81 provinces in the country, only 45 failed to hit at least 50 per cent of their target number of doses to be administered from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 while only 31 provinces managed to hit their goal of vaccinating 50 per cent of their populations. Six provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, Siquijor and Camiguin were able to surpass their vaccination targets.

In some areas there were insufficient numbers of vaccinators and a shortage of doctors and nurses.

Also there was a shortage of volunteers to man the thousands of vaccination sites to be set up.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Son faces legal suit from father for illegally withdrawing pension worth AED 95,400

8 hours ago

PH rules out presence of Omicron variant, asks people not to panic

8 hours ago

Unvaccinated Filipinos still allowed to vote in 2022 PH elections

8 hours ago

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating ‘right-of-way’ in Dubai

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button