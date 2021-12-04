PH ranks 4th globally in daily rate of COVID-19 jabs

Authorities in the Philippines are hoping to vaccinate the highest population percentage as possible, after the country ranked 4th globally in the daily rate of COVID-19 jabs.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 noted that the country’s highest number of administered jabs in a single day reached 2.7 million vaccine doses, on November 29.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the country may even be ranked first in terms of vaccines administered to its total population.

“Number one tayo kasi 110 million lang tayo [compared to] India and China na nasa 1 billion ang population. Kaya I hope we are able to sustain the momentum,” he said.

The 2.7 million single-day jabs were administered on the first day of the government’s 3-day National COVID-19 Vaccination Days.

During the three-day event dubbed “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” the country tripled its usual daily vaccination output.

As per the Our World in Data, the countries which were ahead of the Philippines are China with 22 million doses, India with 10 million, and the United States that registered 3.4 million daily doses.

The National Vaccination Days has been extended to December 3, Friday, and another 3-day vaccination event was set from Dec. 15 to 17.

As per the latest data of COVID-19 vaccination over 90.2 million doses have been administered as of December 2. From this number, 52.4 million were first doses, while 37.3 million were second doses and single dose vaccines and over 421,000 booster doses have also been administered. (AW)