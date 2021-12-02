Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH approves booster shots against COVID-19 for adult population

Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine authorities have approved the booster shots against COVID-19 for the general adult population.

This has come amid the threat of the more contagious Omicron variant.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved COVID-19 booster shots. However, the DOH will determine when to start the immunization.

Booster shots include Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Gamaleya Sputnik, and Janssen have been approved.

The vaccine Janssen may be administered three months after the patient’s last primary vaccine while almost all brands need six months between the primary and booster shots.

Earlier the DOH had proposed booster combinations for persons receiving various brands and healthcare professionals received booster doses on November 17.

This has come as the COVID-19 variant Omicron acted as a set back to global efforts to fight the pandemic because of fears that it is highly infectious.

Several countries have reimposed lockdown measures afresh as scientists are racing to determine the threat posed by the heavily mutated strain.

