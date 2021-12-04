Returning Filipinos eligible to get COVID-19 booster shots in PH

The authorities have said that returning Filipinos are also eligible for receiving booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in addition to those aged 18 and above in the Philippines.

According to the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) all adults are eligible for shots six months after receiving their primary second dose of Sinovac, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V. The interval between the single-shot Janssen vaccine and a booster shot has been kept at three months.

The Public can choose homologous (same brand) or heterologous (mixed) vaccination.

Myrna Cabotaje, Health Undersecretary, said overseas Filipino returnees can avail of their additional doses.

She said that for the elderly and adults with comorbidities there will be priority lanes at vaccination centers for getting the booster shots.

“Hindi pa rin sapat iyon (primary doses). Kailangan mapa-igting pa ang pagpapabakuna sa kanila,” she said. (AW)