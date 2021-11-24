Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE expat jailed for stealing electric cables worth AED 130,000

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 seconds ago

A UAE expat has been sentenced to 9-months in prison for stealing cables worth AED 130,000.

The 35-year-old expat stole the cables from a company warehouse where he was employed.

RELATED STORY: Two jailed in UAE for stealing cash, jewellery worth AED 750,000

The Court of First Instance issued the sentence which was upheld by the Court of Appeal in Dubai. The Court also fined him AED 135,000 and order the deportation of the expat when his prison term is completed.

READ ON: Two security guards in UAE sentenced to imprisonment for stealing AED 1.56M construction equipment

The case had come to the fore in June when a storekeeper of a major contracting company captured his assistant while he was stealing electrical cables.

After the company was informed the accused was later summoned and he admitted to his crime of breaching the trust of his employer and offering a bribe to one of his colleagues for the theft.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report29 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai Airport COVID-19 Photo from Federal Customs Authority (FCA)

Dubai anticipates arrival of 1.8M passengers till December 5

44 mins ago

‘Walang sapat na paliwanag’ Bongbong Marcos camp tells drug test doubters

2 hours ago

VP bet Sara Duterte tests negative for illegal drug use

2 hours ago

Isko Moreno to undergo voluntary drug testing

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button