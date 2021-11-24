UAE expat jailed for stealing electric cables worth AED 130,000

A UAE expat has been sentenced to 9-months in prison for stealing cables worth AED 130,000.

The 35-year-old expat stole the cables from a company warehouse where he was employed.

The Court of First Instance issued the sentence which was upheld by the Court of Appeal in Dubai. The Court also fined him AED 135,000 and order the deportation of the expat when his prison term is completed.

The case had come to the fore in June when a storekeeper of a major contracting company captured his assistant while he was stealing electrical cables.

After the company was informed the accused was later summoned and he admitted to his crime of breaching the trust of his employer and offering a bribe to one of his colleagues for the theft.