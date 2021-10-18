Two security guards in UAE sentenced to imprisonment for stealing AED 1.56M construction equipment

Two security guards have been sentenced to 6 months imprisonment in UAE for stealing construction equipment worth AED 1.56 million.

The Dubai Criminal Court passed the sentence for their failure to guard the company they worked at and resorting to theft.

The defendants, who worked in the Jebel Ali area made good their escape after committing the crime.

An eyewitness said the security guards had switched off their phones and the equipment had been stolen some 10 days before it came to the fore. The equipment was sold to another person.

After one of the company’s guards contacted the first fugitive on WhatsApp, the man confessed that he and the other guard had committed the crime.

A third person was also involved who gave them a vehicle to transport the equipment.

The Dubai Police later arrested one of them who was referred to the Misdemeanours court. (Aw)