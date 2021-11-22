Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sara Duterte explains why she decided to run with Bongbong

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte explains her reasons on why she decided to become the running mate of presidential aspirant and son of late dictator Bongbong Marcos.

Duterte said that Marcos is qualified for tje country’s top post because of his track record as a public official.

“Bakit si Bongbong Marcos ang pinili kong partner? Unang-una, he’s a former governor. Walang puwedeng kumuwestyon sa kanyang experience as governor. Parang ako, mayor. Local chief executive. Pangalawa, may experience siya sa House of Representatives. Naging congressman siya,” Sara said.

“Pangatlo, naging senador siya. Pinili ninyo, binoto ninyo. Naniniwala ako, and I confidently believe na ang kanyang experience: gobernador, congressman, senador — ito ang tutulong sa kanya para magampanan niya ang kanyang trabaho bilang pangulo ng Pilipinas,” she added.

Sara and Bongbong went on a caravan last weekend in Davao.

“Sa huli, iiwan ko sa inyo ang mensahe — sa mga tumatawag pa rin sa akin na president. Ang tinatakbuhan ko ay vice president. Bakit? Because oftentimes in life, we find ourselves to be a leader. Pero sometimes, in our lives, we need to stand behind another leader,” Mayor Sara added.

President Rodrigo Duterte meantime is not endorsing Marcos and even called him a weak leader. (TDT)

