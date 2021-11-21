Buffet restaurant in China bans live-streaming customer who ate too much food

A Chinese food live-streamer has been banned from entry to a grill buffet restaurant for eating too much.

The customer, simply known as ‘Kang’, said he was banned from the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha city.

During his first visit, he ate 1.5kg of pork trotters and 3.5kg to 4kg of prawns on another visit.

Kang said the restaurant is “discriminatory” against people who can eat a lot, adding he didn’t waste any of the food.

The restaurant owner said Kang was putting his restaurant out of budget stressing that “Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan.”

“Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray of them. And for prawns, usually people use tongs to pick them up, he uses a tray to take them all,” he said.

The owner said he will be banning all live-streamers from the restaurant.

The Chinese government started cracking down on eating influencers and such videos may be banned altogether in the country and came after President Xi Jinping called on people to “fight against food waste” . (AW)