Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Jetman Vince Reffet remembered on anniversary of fatal crash

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Teammates of Vince Reffet took to social media on Thursday to pay tribute to the talented athlete on the first anniversary of his death.

In a video posted on Jetman Dubai’s Instagram, the short clip showed the Jetman pilot zooming past the camera laughing while performing an impressive flyby in his wingsuit, media reports said.

The Frenchman, who often performed groundbreaking stunts above Dubai using jetpacks and carbon-fibre wings, died on November 17 last year during a training flight, reported The National.

The accident happened at the Jetman base in the desert outside the city.

READ ON: Famous French ‘Jetman’ dies while in Dubai training

Fellow teammate and Frenchman, Fred Fugen, was tagged in the tribute video alongside the caption “the laugh says it all”.

Reffet, 36, regularly made headlines in Dubai for his daring stunts and was described as a “talented athlete and much-loved and respected” member of the Jetman team by friends and colleagues, the media report highlighted.

Living in Dubai for several years, Reffet achieved a world record in 2014 after completing a base jump off the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, it added.

Early on in his career, he joined France’s national Freefly team and was crowned the Freefly World Champion in 2004. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ADB OKs $600-M loan for universal health care in Philippines

51 mins ago

Bea Gomez ready for catwalk at Miss Universe 2021

1 hour ago

KNOW THE LAW: Overtaking on the shoulder may cost driver AED1,000, 6 black points in UAE

1 hour ago

Palace, MMDA point fingers on movement restrictions for minors

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button