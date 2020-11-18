Famous French ‘Jetman’ dies while in Dubai training

Vince Reffet, a member of the French Jetmen team, has died following an accident while training in Dubai on Tuesday.

Reffet was known for their breathtaking stunts above Dubai, using jetpacks and carbon-fiber wings.

Jetman Dubai said in a statement on Instagram, “It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of Jetman Pilot, Vincent (Vince) Reffet, who died this morning, 17 November, during training in Dubai.”

“Vince was a talented athlete, and a much-loved and respected member of our team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and worked with him. We are working closely with all relevant authorities and ask that you please keep Vince’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” the group added.

Authorities are now investigating the accident that killed Reffet.

The skydiver will always be remembered for his record-breaking BASE jump off the Burj Khalifa and other daring feats.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted a throwback photo with Reffet and wrote the words ‘We will miss you’.

Tributes also poured in for the skydiver with some netizens telling how Reffet changed the skydiving landscape.

The hashtag #FlyFree was also used to remember the amazing life of the French Jetman.

Reffet was the jetman in the video shared on Instagram by Sheikh Hamdan in February after he successfully launched himself into the air from the runway of Skydive Dubai – flying up to 1,800m altitude.

He followed in his parents footsteps and joined the world of multi-dimensional aerial world.

Reffet is best known for his record breaking and death-defying acts including a 828-meter base jump from Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, as well as a jump from 10,000 meters over Mont Blanc in France.

The 30-year-old athlete is part of France’s national Freefly team since 2002 and bagged the title of Freefly World Champion in 2004.

Reffet along with Frédéric Fugen dominated the 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2009 World Championships and won gold medals. Since 2009, he was mentored by the ‘Jetman’ himself Yves Rossy.

