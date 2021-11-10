Middle East’s biggest aquarium to open in Abu Dhabi this November 12

National Aquarium, the Middle East’s biggest aquarium, will open in Abu Dhabi’s Al Qana area this Friday, November 12.

The announcement was made here and the new aquarium is a waterfront destination in the capital. It is home to 46,000 creatures and 300 species spread across 10 zones. The aquarium will have a team of 80 sea-life experts and specialists.

Paul Hamilton, General manager said the National Aquarium “honours the heritage of the UAE”.

The ticket prices will start at AED 105 per person and a VIP ticket will cost AED 200.

RELATED STORY: Middle East’s largest aquarium set to open in Abu Dhabi

The aquarium will house the Middle East’s largest collection of sharks and rays,as well as Super Snake, a 14-year-old female reticulated python, the longest snake breed in the world, regularly reaching more than 6.25 metres in length.

The other attractions will be scalloped hammerhead sharks and bull sharks, sand tiger sharks, lemon sharks, zebra sharks, blacktip reef sharks, eagle rays, shovelnose rays (or guitarfish), cownose rays, and freshwater rays.

Guests can hand-feed sharks as large as two meters long and there will also be live feeding demonstrations with sharks and rays. Rehabilitation and conservation will be a primary focus at the aquarium. (AW)