Middle East’s largest aquarium set to open in Abu Dhabi

The largest aquarium in the Middle East region will open to the public later this year in Abu Dhabi.

The National Aquarium (TNA) will showcase submarine life and 200 sharks and rays representing 25 different species will be displayed there.

Bull sharks which are considered one of the most dangerous shark species in the ocean and rivers, Sand Tiger Sharks, Lemon Sharks, Zebra Sharks, Black Tip Reef Sharks, Eagle Rays, Shovelnose Rays, Cownose Rays, Freshwater Rays will be displayed at the TNA.

The visitors will be able to hand-feed sharks as large as two-meter long. Paul Hamilton, general manager at The National Aquarium, said a wide array of animals will be displayed. He said that generally people have a fear of sharks but they want to celebrate these “fascinating creatures that are so crucial to the health of our oceans.” He added that the visitors will experience “an unrivalled and memorable edutainment experience.”

Earlier the National Aquarium signed a five-year partnership with The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) in July 2020 to create the rehabilitation scheme to protect and rehabilitate wildlife in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. (AW)