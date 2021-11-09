Latest NewsNewsTFT News

US couple to sue clinic for baby switching during IVF procedure

A US couple will sue the fertility clinic for a baby mix-up during an IVF procedure.

The woman and her husband are suing a fertility clinic for implanting a stranger’s baby.

The couple Daphna and Alexander Cardinale became suspicious as the baby girl had jet-black hair and a much darker complexion than anyone in their family.

Several months later a DNA test revealed the girl born in September 2019 was not related to either of them and they had been raising another couple’s child.

It was revealed that two laboratories connected by one doctor switched the embryos.

The couples gained custody of their genetic children through the courts.

Alexander Cardinale said the birth of the daughter “should have been among the happiest of my life.” He however said, “ when the truth came to light, it made exchanging the children all the more heartbreaking.”

Through the suit, they have sought to recover emotional damages, compensatory and property damages, and a wide range of costs. (AW)

