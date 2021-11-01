Entertainment

Elisse Joson, McCoy De Leon reveal having a baby 

Celebrity couple Elisse Joson and McCoy De Leon announced on Sunday that they already have a baby. 

The two announced this during an episode of Pinoy Big Brother. 

The couple asked ‘Kuya’ if could be one of the godfathers of their daughter named Felisse McKenzie. 

“Nagpapasalamat kami na makabalik ulit dito and i-share po sa inyo ang magandang balita po namin. Naisip po namin na dito po kami nagsimula sa bahay po ninyo and malaki po ang utang na loob po namin,” Joson said. 

The two both entered the PBB house in 2016 during the “PBB: Lucy 7 edition”.

Joson and De Leon broke up at first, but they eventually got back together in July. 

