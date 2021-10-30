Wendell Ramos, wife Kukai Guevara blessed with baby girl

Filipino actor Wendell Ramos and his wife Kukai Guevara have been blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Wendell posted pictures of his newborn baby girl, Mary Ann Mardell Ramos.

“Thank you Heavenly Father God for blessing us and keeping my wife and our baby girl koikoi’ (Mary ann Mardell Ramos) safe,” he said.

According to Wendell’s post, Kukai gave birth to Baby Mary Ann on October 27. The little girl is their second child after their daughter Tanya. From previous relationships, Wendell also has two other children, Saviour and Dedell. Wendell and Kukai tied the knot in 2017. (AW)