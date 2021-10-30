EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Wendell Ramos, wife Kukai Guevara blessed with baby girl

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Filipino actor Wendell Ramos and his wife Kukai Guevara have been blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Wendell posted pictures of his newborn baby girl, Mary Ann Mardell Ramos.

RELATED STORY: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo now engaged, having a baby

“Thank you Heavenly Father God for blessing us and keeping my wife and our baby girl koikoi’ (Mary ann Mardell Ramos) safe,” he said.

According to Wendell’s post, Kukai gave birth to Baby Mary Ann on October 27. The little girl is their second child after their daughter Tanya. From previous relationships, Wendell also has two other children, Saviour and Dedell. Wendell and Kukai tied the knot in 2017. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Robredo volunteers to undergo drug test ahead of 2022 polls

2 hours ago

Senator Bato offers PDP standard bearer slot to Sara Duterte

2 hours ago

LOOK: Richard Gutierrez gifts Php 4.1M Jeep to wife Sarah Lahbati on 28th birthday

2 hours ago

PH receives 973,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines from US

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button