Three camels dead, three injured in Ajman after driver plows stray animals

A driver had a miraculous escape in Ajam after his vehicle hit 6 camels on a road on Friday.

In the accident, three of the camels died while the other three sustained some fractures and other injuries.

Ajman Police’s Operations Room received a report that a vehicle had hit stray animals on a street near Emirates Road following which police patrols and national ambulance were dispatched to the accident site.

The accident occurred because of camels walking in the middle of the road and due to the driver’s lack of attention.

The driver sustained minor injuries while the vehicle was badly damaged.

Authorities in Ajman called on all drivers to exercise caution, pay attention and not to use their phones as well as fasten their seat belts.

The camel owners were also called on not to let them approach the roads and residential neighborhoods, especially in the evening time. (AW)