Ajman Police nabs motorist with fines of over AED 247,000

Ajman Police caught a female motorist who had accumulated over AED 247,000 worth of fines over three years.

Authorities revealed that the 30-year-old driver had at least four violations weekly, with a total of 414 offenses.

RELATED STORY: AED800 fine for motorists using phones while driving

The regulation that the said motorist violated the most was speeding.

The woman’s car is currently with the authorities.

Ajman Police states that the woman has to pay the full amount of her fine, or else her car will be sold off in an auction.

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: Motorists who attempt to hide plate numbers to face court, pay AED50,000 (Php 660,000+) for release of vehicle

شرطة عجمان تضبط سائقة متهورة تجاوزت قيمة مخالفاتها 247 ألف درهم pic.twitter.com/AbPI3UaRzb — ‏ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) March 17, 2021