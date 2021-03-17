Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman Police nabs motorist with fines of over AED 247,000

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Ajman Police caught a female motorist who had accumulated over AED 247,000 worth of fines over three years.

Authorities revealed that the 30-year-old driver had at least four violations weekly, with a total of 414 offenses.

The regulation that the said motorist violated the most was speeding.

The woman’s car is currently with the authorities.

Ajman Police states that the woman has to pay the full amount of her fine, or else her car will be sold off in an auction.

