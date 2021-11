WATCH: Singing OFW in Dubai goes viral for powerful rendition of Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me”

An overseas Filipino worker in Dubai singing a Celine Dion classic in a mall is making rounds on social media.

On her Facebook page ‘Astig Diva Usher’ shared her video singing ‘Because You Loved Me’ where she was lauded by not only by fellow Filipinos but even other mall goers who were amazed by her singing prowess.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Jinky Banzon said that she started singing at an early age. She later on joined various singing competitions before landing a job in Dubai.

“May favorite akong kanta na lagi kong sinasabayan araw-araw hanggang sinabi ng pinsan ko ikaw ba ang kumakanta,” Jinky shared on when she discovered her talent for singing.

Jinky currently works in a beverage company to help her family and her sick mother.

“Sabi ng katrabaho ko may promotion sila ng microphone sabi sa akin kanta ka naman sa ano, sa entrance kantahan mo naman kahit isa lang,” Jinky recalled.

“Huwag kayo mahihiya kasi isang araw di niyo alam sisikat pala kayo,” Jinky said.