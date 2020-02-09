Viral blind Filipino balladeer wants to sing with Sam Smith

(WAM) -- The Australian Ambassador to the UAE, Heidi Venamore, described the UAE's response to his country's bushfires as "breathtaking." During the 'Celebrate Australia' event, held Monday by the Australian Embassy in the UAE, the newly appointed Ambassador said that...
IECEP-UAE Chapter holds oath taking ceremony at PH Embassy
The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE Chapter) recently held their oath taking ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to officially welcome their 2020 Board of Directors. In attendance was Philippine Ambassador to...
Filipino community group PGCFI-Knights celebrate 2nd anniversary
The Philippine Guardians Centennial Force Inc (PGCFI Knights) held their 2nd anniversary themed, “Together we stand, Together we fall” in January at Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant in Al Ain. In attendance were Consul General Marford Angeles, Bayanihan Council adviser...
Robotic sprayer used in disinfecting areas in China
Chinese researchers have developed a robotic sprayer following the country’s continuous efforts to help reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus, especially in heavily populated urban areas, According to Xinhua News, this new air-blast machine is a vehicle...
After being recognized by his music idol Sam Smith, blind balladeer Carl Malone Montecido hopes to have a duet with English.
Montecido became viral over his cover Smith’s ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ while he was in a mall.
“Actually naluha ako eh, nung marami nag-PM sa akin na Carl, alam mo ba si Sam Smith nag-react doon sa version mo ng Too Good at Goodbyes. So sabi ko, ha, sino ba ako, I’m just a simple singer lang naman, aspiring singer dito sa Philippines pero napansin ako ng isang kilalang tao at hindi lang sila kilala eh, talagang famous talaga siya sa buong mundo,” he told ABS-CBN News.
“To Sam Smith, thank you so much for your reaction I do appreciate that and I would like to say thank you also for giving me an inspiration to do or to work hard in my music career and I hope to see you soon and I wish we can duet,” he added.
Smith took to Twitter his admiration for the blind singer.
“WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE,” he wrote on Twitter.
Montecido was known for his stint in the first season of the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” reboot on “It’s Showtime” in 2016.
