Viral blind Filipino balladeer wants to sing with Sam Smith

After being recognized by his music idol Sam Smith, blind balladeer Carl Malone Montecido hopes to have a duet with English.

Montecido became viral over his cover Smith’s ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ while he was in a mall.

“Actually naluha ako eh, nung marami nag-PM sa akin na Carl, alam mo ba si Sam Smith nag-react doon sa version mo ng Too Good at Goodbyes. So sabi ko, ha, sino ba ako, I’m just a simple singer lang naman, aspiring singer dito sa Philippines pero napansin ako ng isang kilalang tao at hindi lang sila kilala eh, talagang famous talaga siya sa buong mundo,” he told ABS-CBN News.

“To Sam Smith, thank you so much for your reaction I do appreciate that and I would like to say thank you also for giving me an inspiration to do or to work hard in my music career and I hope to see you soon and I wish we can duet,” he added.

Smith took to Twitter his admiration for the blind singer.

“WHO IS THIS KID!!!!!? YOU ARE OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE WHOEVER YOU ARE,” he wrote on Twitter.

Montecido was known for his stint in the first season of the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” reboot on “It’s Showtime” in 2016.

READ ALSO: Young Filipino singer amazes Sam Smith with ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ cover