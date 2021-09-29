Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Netizens help talented homeless man following his viral rendition of ‘Just Once’

A homeless man in the Northern Samar area of the Philippines has become quite a social media star after singing the famous “Just Once.”

The video of the song has garnered over 118,000 views, 7,500 reactions, and 530 comments. Vivencio “Tagapok” Empalmado Jr. was seen singing his heart out in the 1999 hit.

“Siya mismo nagyayaya sa akin na mag-videoke kaya po lagi ko siya pinapakanta dito sa tindahan ko,” said store owner Fernan Fabrigas, who took the video.

“Galing kumanta. Baka dating singer ’yan. Iba kasi bumanat – professional,” commented a person on social media.

“He really knows the song and sang it well,” commented another one.

Fabrigas said that Empalmado suffered from depression when his mother died and has since then been supported by Empalmado. After the video went viral, netizens have been sending donations to Empalmado.

Fabrigas said they used the money to have Empalmado checked up and buy his medicines and groceries. (AW)

