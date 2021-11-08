‘Solid North’: Over 7,000 Bongbong Marcos supporters gather in Ilocos’ ‘longest motorcade’ to date

Supporters of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. demonstrated their spirit of volunteerism for their preferred candidate in perhaps the longest motorcade rally to date in Ilocos Sur on Sunday morning, November 7.

One of the organizers of the event, Kervin King, said around 7,000 supporters and volunteers joined the event.

RELATED STORY: ‘Hindi ako natatakot’: Bongbong Marcos reacts on petition to cancel his presidential bid

“Napaka-importante ito sa amin kasi we just showed BBM na ang mga Ilocano ay very supportive sa kanyang candidacy sa pagiging pangulo,” he said.

Ilocos Sur Board Member and Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL) National President Efren Rafanan, who was also one of the organizers, said the motorcade was proof of support for the candidate.

He said, “ This is to show the Ilocano support, particularly the province of Ilocos Sur to BBM that here in the province, the solid north power is still there.”

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos camp eyes VP candidate from Visayas, Mindanao

This is just the first among many more activities they planned, which will happen in the Ilocos Region and in Metro Manila, he added.

Rafanan also said that all the criticisms and petitions against Marcos only prove that he is a strong contender in the upcoming elections. (AW)