Bongbong Marcos camp eyes VP candidate from Visayas, Mindanao

The camp of presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos prefers that his vice presidential running mate be someone from Visayas or Mindanao.

According to Senator Imee Marcos, Bongbong’s sister, there people “lining up” to be his brother’s running mate in next year’s elections.

“We’re tending towards the VisMin candidates… Medyo bulag kami doon at hindi naman sikreto siguro na doon na nagka-magikan,” Senator Marcos said in an interview with Teleradyo.

“Medyo nangangapa pa kami ngayon, naghahanap ng ka-tandem na bagay sa kaniya at yung kasundo niyang katrabaho kasi diba kahit papaano dapat may tiwala ka, tapos bagay kayo at nagkakaintindihan kayong maigi,” she added.

Senator Marcos said they not only considering one’s ability to garner votes, but as well as their relationship to Bongbong.

“Mayroon kaming biruan na ‘yung sumpa ng nauuna sa survey nakakatakot, walang kumpiya-kumpiyansa. Lagi kaming running scared,” Senator Marcos said on Bongbong’s current numbers.

“Nakakatakot yang mga early lead na yan. Hopefully, it holds but we can’t count on it and sit on these online surveys,” she added.

To recall, Bongbong challenged the results of the 2016 vice presidential elections, particularly in parts of Mindanao. Bongbong sought that the votes in these areas be declared annulled due to terrorism and harassment of voters, as well as other irregularities.

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed Bongbong’s electoral challenge. (NM)