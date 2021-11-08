Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH receives 1.9M COVID-19 vaccines from Japan

The Philippines has received a fresh supply of 1.96 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Japan in the month of October.

With this batch of vaccine delivery, Japan’s contribution to the Philippine vaccine stockpile has now reached over 3 million doses.

Minister Nakata Masahiro, along with Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Brigido Dulay, welcomed the arrival of 1,065,600 more doses of Japan-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine on October 30 in Manila.

This came two days after the delivery of the 896,000 doses from Japan on October 28.

The 1.96 million vaccine doses were in addition to the 1.12 million doses provided by Japan to the Philippines in July.

This is on top of Japan’s contribution to the COVAX facility and serves as an integral component of the comprehensive partnership between Japan and the Philippines. (AW)

