Japan eyes to hire 350,000 foreign workers in five years

Japan will need 350,000 foreign workers under the specified skilled workers (SSWs) within a five-year period, said Labor Attaché Elizabeth Marie Estrada.

Elizabeth said based on the deployment track on specified skilled workers which was opened by the Japanese government in 2019, within a five-year period they will allow the entry of 350,000 workers.

She said that they want to get a big portion of the target foreign workers since only 10,000 workers were able to enter Japan before the COVID-19 pandemic.

She expressed optimism that once Japan starts opening its borders many Filipinos will be deployed in the country.

There are 277,409 Filipino workers in Japan as of July 16, 2021, and the number is lower than 5,389 from the data in July 2020 which was 282,798. (AW)