Latest News

Japan to lift COVID-19 state of emergency on Thursday 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Japan is set to lift the coronavirus state of emergency in the entire country beginning Thursday as cases continue to drop and the healthcare system now recovering from the surge, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Tuesday.

This is the first time Japan will be out of the state of emergency after six months. 

“The daily new cases came down from more than 25,000 in mid-August to 1,128 yesterday…the number of patients with serious conditions has been on a downtrend after peaking in early September,” Suga. 

“Thanks to progress in vaccination and administration of neutralizing antibody drugs, we are entering a phase where medical services can be offered in a stable manner even if a certain degree of infections take place,” he added. 

Japan has already vaccinated 60% of the population and those who are waiting for their shots will be given before November ends. 

“New cases will undoubtedly rise after the emergency state is lifted. We need to continue with the necessary measures to prevent a rebound,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Massive fire engulfs 55 vehicles in Dubai showroom

55 mins ago

Sotto now leads, Duterte trails in VP race survey—Pulse Asia 

1 hour ago

Raffy Tulfo leads 2022 senatorial race—Pulse Asia 

2 hours ago

Woman faces murder charges for killing newborn baby in Muraqqabat

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button