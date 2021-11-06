Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ex-Senator Enrile forges alliance with Bongbong Marcos

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile has forged an alliance with presidential aspirant and son of the late dictator Bongbong Marcos.

Enrile said that they will unite with Partido Federal Pilipinas, Marcos’ current political party.

The 97-year-old Enrile and his 61-year-old daughter, along with Board Member Perla Tumaliuan, met with Marcos to get an endorsement for Katrina’s congressional bid in Cagayan.

RELATED STORY: Ex-commissioner says COMELEC should decide fact on petition vs. Bongbong Marcos 

The Enriles said they talked about common aspirations and programs of the parties.

Enrile, who was a defense minister during martial law before launching a coup to end the Marcos regime.

Meanwhile, Marcos is facing petitions to cancel his presidential bid.

In a press briefing, lawyer and 1 Samabayan convenor Howard Calleja said that a civil society tax professionals and martial law victims will be spearheading the disqualification case against Marcos.

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos to face two more disqualification petitions

One of the groups plans to intervene with the first petition filed to cancel the candidacy of Marcos while the other one is mulling to file a disqualification suit.

“A case has been filed. We will join, and we agree with the case,” Calleja said in a report on Philippine Star.

“Anybody who violated the tax code, you don’t need moral turpitude here. Any violation carries with it perpetual disqualification to hold office,” he added. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH to decide on proposal to remove mandatory face shield use in PH within the week

2 hours ago

Robredo alleges PH gov’t still under corruption, says borrowed money should be used properly

2 hours ago

Dubai firm offers free Expo 2020 tickets to all 2,500 employees

3 hours ago

Five arrested for fraud after soliciting money for Pacquiao

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button