Ex-Senator Enrile forges alliance with Bongbong Marcos

Former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile has forged an alliance with presidential aspirant and son of the late dictator Bongbong Marcos.

Enrile said that they will unite with Partido Federal Pilipinas, Marcos’ current political party.

The 97-year-old Enrile and his 61-year-old daughter, along with Board Member Perla Tumaliuan, met with Marcos to get an endorsement for Katrina’s congressional bid in Cagayan.

The Enriles said they talked about common aspirations and programs of the parties.

Enrile, who was a defense minister during martial law before launching a coup to end the Marcos regime.

Meanwhile, Marcos is facing petitions to cancel his presidential bid.

In a press briefing, lawyer and 1 Samabayan convenor Howard Calleja said that a civil society tax professionals and martial law victims will be spearheading the disqualification case against Marcos.

One of the groups plans to intervene with the first petition filed to cancel the candidacy of Marcos while the other one is mulling to file a disqualification suit.

“A case has been filed. We will join, and we agree with the case,” Calleja said in a report on Philippine Star.

“Anybody who violated the tax code, you don’t need moral turpitude here. Any violation carries with it perpetual disqualification to hold office,” he added. (TDT)