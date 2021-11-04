Latest News

Ex-commissioner says COMELEC should decide fact on petition vs. Bongbong Marcos 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) should act as soon as possible on the disqualification case filed against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the poll body’s former commissioner said. 

Former Comelec commissioner Gregorio Larrazabal said the disqualification case could reach the Supreme Court. 

“I think the Comelec should act on it as soon as possible,” Larrazabal told the Inquirer. 

“They have to resolve the issue before the elections so that the voters would know the status of the candidate,” he added. 

Larrazabal refused to directly comment on the disqualification case against Marcos Jr. as he was also running in the 2022 national elections for a congressional seat in Leyte province. 

A petition to disqualify by cancelling or denying the certificate of candidacy or COC of Marcos Jr. was earlier filed before the Comelec. The petition was filed by civic leaders on the grounds of Marcos’ 1997 tax conviction. 

Petitioners said the misrepresentation was saying he’s eligible when supposedly his conviction makes him ineligible. 

The petitioned claim that Marcos is not eligible to run for any public office because he is a convicted criminal. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Active COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos climb to 8,264

43 mins ago

UAE labor law: Employers must respect annual leave of workers

46 mins ago

Duterte presses military, police to aid in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

50 mins ago

Vaccine czar Galvez now in favor of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

57 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button