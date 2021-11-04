Ex-commissioner says COMELEC should decide fact on petition vs. Bongbong Marcos 

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) should act as soon as possible on the disqualification case filed against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the poll body’s former commissioner said.

Former Comelec commissioner Gregorio Larrazabal said the disqualification case could reach the Supreme Court.

“I think the Comelec should act on it as soon as possible,” Larrazabal told the Inquirer.

“They have to resolve the issue before the elections so that the voters would know the status of the candidate,” he added.

Larrazabal refused to directly comment on the disqualification case against Marcos Jr. as he was also running in the 2022 national elections for a congressional seat in Leyte province.

A petition to disqualify by cancelling or denying the certificate of candidacy or COC of Marcos Jr. was earlier filed before the Comelec. The petition was filed by civic leaders on the grounds of Marcos’ 1997 tax conviction.

Petitioners said the misrepresentation was saying he’s eligible when supposedly his conviction makes him ineligible.

The petitioned claim that Marcos is not eligible to run for any public office because he is a convicted criminal.