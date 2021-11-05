Bongbong Marcos to face two more disqualification petitions

Two more groups are preparing to block the candidacy of presidential aspirant and son of the late dictator and namesake Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.

In a press briefing, lawyer and 1 Sambayan convenor Howard Calleja said that a civil society tax professionals and martial law victims will be spearheading the disqualification case against Marcos.

One of the groups plans to intervene with the first petition filed to cancel the candidacy of Marcos while the other one is mulling to file a disqualification suit.

“A case has been filed. We will join, and we agree with the case,” Calleja said in a report on Philippine Star.

“Anybody who violated the tax code, you don’t need moral turpitude here. Any violation carries with it perpetual disqualification to hold office,” he added.

Carol Araullo, the one who will lead the petition of martial law victims, said that the heirs of the late dictator should have been perpetually banned from holding public office.

“I cannot countenance another six years of a Marcos inside Malacañang, proud of his legacy of his dictator father,” she added.