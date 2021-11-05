IATF approves 50% face-to-face college classes in Alert Level 2 areas

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has approved the resumption of limited face-to-face classes for all degree programs in areas under Alert Level 2 including Metro Manila.

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairperson Prospero de Vera said that colleges and universities must have high vaccination rates among students and faculty, get local government approval before they are allowed to do in-person classes.

“They’ll have to follow the guidelines on minimum health standards, retrofitting of facilities, discussion with local government,” De Vera said.

Malacañang said that while it has been approved, face-to-face classes have yet to take effect.

“There can be limited face-to-face but this would not be instant. Face-to-face classes won’t resume on Monday. LGUs need to agree to this and classrooms need to be retrofitted,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in the same briefing.

So far, the government has approved in-person classes for medical and allied programs subject to restrictions.