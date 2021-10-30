COVID cases in PH to decline to 1,000 per day

The COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will drop to 1,000 each day against the daily average of 4,700, said OCTA Research fellow Guido David.

The infections in the country may drop as Christmas approaches. David said the country’s new COVID-19 infections may not reach 10,000 to 20,000 again like that in September if the public sector authorities take adequate measures.

“Kailangan pa rin natin mag-ingat kasi pwede pa rin magkaroon ng spikes ng cases, mga clustering, local outbreaks, pero in general tingin natin hindi na tayo babalik sa 10,000 or 20,000 cases per day. Kaya nakikita natin na tuloy tuloy. Sana hanggang pasko baka nasa 2,000, or even 1,000 cases per day sa buong Pilipinas, kaya ‘yun sa pasko,” he said.

David said the country’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at 4,700. He said that the cases in Dumaguete City and Lubang town in Occidental Mindoro are still increasing, adding that Zamboanga City and La Trinidad, Benguet are still at high risk but the trend of cases is already going down.

There are 49,835 active cases of COVID-19 including 3,694 new cases which were registered on Thursday. (AW)

