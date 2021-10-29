Galvez calls PH lowest ranking in Bloomberg COVID-19 resiliency report ‘biased’

National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez called the latest Bloomberg COVID-19 resiliency report “biased”.

The report ranked the Philippines as the “worst place to be in” during the pandemic.

Galvez said that the Bloomberg report is more inclined to the economic side when evaluating the COVID-19 situation of the 53 countries being studied.

“Saying that it is the worst place to be in COVID-19, I think that’s a very biased comment… Considering that in every peak of every country, that’s the worst place that you will be in a pandemic,” he said.

He also questioned why only 53 countries were studied out of the 200 countries.

He added that deaths, recovery, and treatment, number of active cases, as well as economic recovery should all be part of the assessment.

“We never burn our dead. Hindi tayo naubusan ng crematorium. To be fair, we were able to fight with Delta na, at least, hindi tayo naubusan ng oxygen,” he explained.

The Bloomberg report said that the Philippines is among the “worst on vaccine coverage” as it recorded nearly 26% of its population were fully inoculated against COVID-19.