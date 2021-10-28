Bongbong Marcos camp eyes Manny Pacquiao as VP 

Senator Imee Marcos revealed that the camp of her brother presidential aspirant and former senator “Bongbong” Marcos is eyeing to team up with candidates from Visayas or Mindanao including fellow presidential bet Senator Manny Pacquiao.

The lady senator told in an interview with ABS-CBN News that Bongbong is still looking for a running mate.

“Very obvious naman yung preference namin, sinasabing may ‘Solid North,’ mas malakas kami sa Norte. Si Bongbong may NCR din, malakas din naman kahit paano. Tapos Region 8. Pero medyo takot sa Mindanao, medyo bulag kami doon,” she was quoted as saying.

Imee said that one of their choices for VP is Pacquiao should he agree to slide down for VP post.

“There’s also the option… we also like the idea, syempre taga-Mindanao din, kung mag-i-slide naman si Sen. Pacquiao. Taga-Mindanao din ‘yan, super popular din at kaibigan naman natin yan kahit na may pitik-pitik lately,” Imee said.

Imee could be referring to the statements made by Pacquiao on the ill-gotten wealth and martial law atrocities.

“Di na kami balat sibuyas pag medyo may bumibira, alam mo naman sa kasagsagan sa init ng halalan, okay lang,” she added.