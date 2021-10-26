Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Minors 12 years old and below now banned in Manila Dolomite Beach

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources or DENR said that minors aged 12 years old and below are now prohibited from entering the Manila dolomite beach.

“Children aged 12 and below will not be allowed entry to the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach starting today, Oct. 26, with respect to the guidelines of IATF,” the DENR said in a tweet.

The dolomite beach will also be closed from October 29 to November 3 in anticipation of the possible influx of people due to All Saint’s Day.

The beach has been opened since Metro Manila was placed to Alert Level 3 last week.

Thousands trooped to the artificial beach with a capacity reaching over 50,000 visitors.

The Department of Health warned that this could be a potential super spreader event if the crowding will not be controlled. (TDT)

