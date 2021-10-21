Gov’t wants to make Dolomite beach ‘swimmable’ by end of Duterte’s term 

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) wants to make Manila Bay’s dolomite beach swimmable before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term.

“Ipinipilit po na bago ho matapos ang administrasyong ito ay maging swimmable na po iyang area’ng ‘yan,” Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said in a public briefing.

“Nakikita naman po natin na talagang hindi ho imposibleng makamit natin dahil malaki na po ang ibinaba ng fecal coliform level po ng tubig natin,” Antiporda added.

The Dolomite Beach has been opened during the downgrading of the region’s alert level.

Environmental groups slammed the project and urged the government to allocate funds to COVID-19 response instead.

Antiporda said that the government believes the beach will revive businesses in the area.

Swimming and bringing of pets remain prohibited on the artificial beach.