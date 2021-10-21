Latest News

Gov’t wants to make Dolomite beach ‘swimmable’ by end of Duterte’s term 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) wants to make Manila Bay’s dolomite beach swimmable before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term.

“Ipinipilit po na bago ho matapos ang administrasyong ito ay maging swimmable na po iyang area’ng ‘yan,” Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda said in a public briefing.

“Nakikita naman po natin na talagang hindi ho imposibleng makamit natin dahil malaki na po ang ibinaba ng fecal coliform level po ng tubig natin,” Antiporda added.

The Dolomite Beach has been opened during the downgrading of the region’s alert level.

Environmental groups slammed the project and urged the government to allocate funds to COVID-19 response instead.

Antiporda said that the government believes the beach will revive businesses in the area. 

Swimming and bringing of pets remain prohibited on the artificial beach.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Two Dubai-bound OFWs intercepted in NAIA

1 hour ago

All PH cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2

1 hour ago

UK, PH ink deal to safeguard rights of Filipino health workers

1 hour ago

Over 3,000 children receive COVID-19 jabs in PH

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button