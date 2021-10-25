Palace on overcrowding in dolomite beach: ‘May pandemya pa po’

Malacanang reminded the public Monday to continue observing minimum public health standards after thousands of people flocked at the dolomite beach in Manila Bay last weekend.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque stressed that children are still not allowed to go out of their homes, unless for essential reasons.

“Unang-una, ang mga bata talagang for essentials lang po na dapat lumalabas ng kanilang mga tahanan, so hindi pa po pe-pwede talagang magpasyal-pasyal ang mga bata,” Roque said in a press briefing.

“So unang-una nananawagan po kami sa ating mga kababayan no, pandemya pa po, bagamat bumababa po ang mga kaso natin, eh nandyan pa po si COVID-19 so ‘wag po tayo magpabaya no,” he added.

Over the weekend, more than 4,000 individuals reportedly flocked at the dolomite beach, which is being promoted as a tourist spot.

“Nananawagan din po kami sa kapulisan siguro dyan po sa Maynila ano, kinakailangan po ipatupad natin ‘yong social distancing no, talaga naman pong ang dolomite is for the enjoyment of everyone pero ‘wag naman hong maging dahilan ‘yan para magkaroon tayo ng superspreader event,” Roque said. (NM)