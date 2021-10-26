KNOW THE LAW: Can I keep my car under my name if I leave UAE?

Dear TFT,

I am leaving the UAE to go back to the Philippines due to some personal reasons. However, I intend to return in a year as I have business interests in the Emirates.

Will it be possible for me to retain my car under my name even when I won’t have a resident visa?

Answer:

If you have a car registered in your name, you can continue to keep it in your name even if you leave the country.

However, at the time of the expiry of the vehicle’s registration, you will need an Emirates ID to renew the registration of the car.