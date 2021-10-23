Marcos camp rebuffs those questioning Oxford degree

The camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr slammed those who question his educational credentials and on Saturday asserted that he has a degree from the University of Oxford.

The clarification came as a group of Filipino students and alumni from the prestigious English institution said he does not have a degree.

RELATED STORY: Oxford PH Society: Bongbong Marcos did not finish degree

Lawyer Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ chief-of-staff, challenged people to disprove Oxford’s “degree confirmation” to him. In a statement, Rodriguez said, “ We stand by the Degree confirmation which was issued by the University of Oxford. It is up to anyone to question or challenge this with the said university if they so please.”

He also said that Marcos has been honest about his special diploma from the UK university. “[He] has always been forthright on his conferment of a special diploma in social studies by the distinguished university and has never misrepresented his Oxford education.”

The Oxford Philippines Society on Friday said Marcos “matriculated” at the University of Oxford in 1975 to read for a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

READ ON: Tulfo says no need for Marcos to say sorry

However, matriculation is only a formal ceremony at the beginning of the course to mark any student’s admission to the University and Marcos did not finish his degree which was also confirmed by Oxford University in 2015.

Marcos said in 2015 he went to Oxford, where to receive a certificate that confirmed his degree. (AW)