Tulfo says no need for Marcos to say sorry

Television host Raffy Tulfo believes that former Senator Bongbong Marcos should not apologize for the sins of his father, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“Kasalanan nung tatay, bakit magiging kasalanan ng anak?” the senatorial candidate told ABS-CBN News.

Tulfo said that the issue of Marcoses ill-gotten wealth should be handled and left with the courts.

“Kasalanan nung tatay, bakit magiging kasalanan ng anak? Why would he apologize for something that he did not do, na ang may kagagawan ay tatay niya? Opinyon ko yan,” he reiterated.

“Bakit yung kasalanan ng kamag-anak ipinapasa sa isang kamag-anak? Because I myself [have] been a victim of that. Just because nagkaroon ng isyu yung mga kapatid ko na kaapelyido ko, pati ako nadadamay. Dapat hindi ganun,” Tulfo explained.

“Give the other relative na walang kinalaman sa kaso a chance na para maprove ang sarili niya,” he said.

Tulfo also admitted that Marcos is tapping him to be a guest candidate in the dictator’s son senatorial slate.

Tulfo leads the latest Pulse Asia survey for senator in the 2022 elections. (TDT)

