Woman, 21, kills newborn baby in Capiz

A 21-year-old woman allegedly killed her newborn baby in Roxas City, Capiz.

An infanticide case was filed against Amy (not her real name) before the Roxas City Prosecutors Office on September 20.

Roxas City police investigator, Master Sergeant Ronie Recto, said that autopsy examination showed that the baby boy did not die from natural causes but from asphyxiation due to strangulation.

The woman works as a caregiver for a couple in Barangay Baybay, Roxas City.

In May 2021, her employers noticed signs of possible pregnancy. She however denied being pregnant or having a boyfriend.