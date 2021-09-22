‘Chill lang tayo’: Robredo camp still mum on 2022 plans after Pacquiao, Moreno announcement

The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo said that she has yet to finalize her plans for the 2022 elections amid the announcements of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Senator Manny Pacquiao.

“VP Leni will make her own announcement in due time. Chill lang tayo,” Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said.

Over the weekend, Robredo said that she is still hoping that she could still meet with Moreno and Pacquiao to discuss their 2022 political plans before October 8.

“Mayroong plano. Mayroong plano pero hindi pa siya natutuloy,” Robredo said in an interview in Pampanga.

“Tuloy-tuloy pa rin iyong effort na magkaroon ng, sana unity ticket before Oct. 8,” she said.

Robredo is still undecided on her 2022 plans amid groups calling her to run for the country’s top post.

But both Pacquiao and Moreno are higher in presidential surveys than Robredo.

Robredo recently met with the two potential candidates but details remain elusive on the outcome of the meaning.

“Ayaw ko rin na parang i-preempt. Ayaw kong i-preempt iyong detalye ng mga pinagmi-mitingan kasi ayaw ko rin na iyon pa tuloy iyong maging dahilan para hindi matuloy iyong mga usapan,” she added.

Robredo also said that one of the challenges is because they come from different factions.

“Pero sa akin, iyong hope ko lang ngayon na sana lahat kami magde-decide hindi to protect ourselves, hindi to protect our groups, pero kung ano iyong pinaka best formula para sa bayan natin,” Robredo explained. (TDT)