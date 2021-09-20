Robredo: ‘I don’t have blind supporters’

Vice President Leni Robredo said that she does not have blind supporters and that her supporters only work to see what’s best for the country.

Robredo made the statement as more groups continue to urge her to run for presidency in 2022.

The Vice President said she does not take the support of her followers lightly as they are not blind followers.

“Hindi ko siya tine-take lightly, eh. Iyong sa akin, iyong pakikipaglaban ko, para sa kanila, actually,” she added.

“Very confident kasi ako na iyong klase nga ng supporters ko, hindi ito iyong klase ng supporters na kapag may mali akong gawin, magiging blind followers pa rin,” explained.

Robredo said that she is still thinking hard on her plans for 2022.

“Iyong klase naman ng supporters natin parating pagmamahal sa bansa iyong laging nangingibabaw,” she said.

“Mayroon pang three weeks na iyong pagdarasal natin na sana i-guide tayo sa kung ano iyong pinaka-makakabuti sa atin lahat,” the Vice President added.

The camp of Robredo said that running for president is her first option.