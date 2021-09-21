Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 700,000 OFWs brought home to provinces – OWWA

More than 700,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been brought home to their respective provinces, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) reported Tuesday.

In a tweet, OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said the OFWs arrived in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just officially crossed the 700,000 mark in terms of returning OFWs transported to their home regions since May 2020,” Cacdac said.

“Proud of our OWWA frontliners who provided personal, face-to-face assistance to OFWs, through provision of food, transport, and hotel quarantine facilities,” he added.

A total of 1,456,364 Filipinos abroad have been repatriated since the start of the pandemic last year, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Monday.

Of the said number, 1,169,447 were OFWs and 296,917 were residents returning from abroad. (NM)

