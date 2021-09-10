OWWA seeks more funds due to expected influx of returning OFWs during ‘ber’ months

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) told lawmakers that the agency needs additional PHP4.2B fund to sustain the government’s repatriation efforts until the end of the year.

OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac said during the budget hearing for the proposed 2022 labor department budget that DOLE had requested the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for supplemental funding of PHP7.5B. But so far, they have only received an additional PHP3.3B.

“Ito pong nilabas ng budget department would only last until the last week of September,” Cacdac told CNN Philippines.

Cacdac added that they expect an influx of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) ahead of the Christmas season.

“We are expecting a deluge of OFWs come Christmas time lalo na ‘yung mga hindi nakauwi last year. Ngayon po sila makakauwi ngayong kapaskuhan,” he added.

The current repatriation funds have been depleted due to the mandatory hotel requirements for returning OFWs, he said.

OFWs are now required to undergo 10-14 mandatory hotel quarantine depending on their country of origin.

“Tumaas po ang [there’s an increase] hotel quarantine period from 1-3 days to 7-14 days at one point,” Cacdac explained.