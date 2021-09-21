Latest News

OFW in Saudi dies from acid attack, orphans only child 

Staff Report

A Filipina acid attack victim in Saudi Arabia has passed away, leaving her only child behind. 

Sabrina Tarang, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), was walking with her employer when a man doused her with acid on her back in February this year, according to Reporter’s Notebook. 

She was immediately rushed to the hospital and stayed there for six months but passed away on August 18. 

The motive behind the attack was unclear.

According to her relatives, her recruitment agency has not yet contacted them.

“Naghihintay pa rin ako ng paliwanag. Gusto ko makitang sigurado bang nakulong yung nakabuhos,” Palma, Tarang’s sister, said. 

“Yung agency wala pang contact sa amin. Pumunta kami sa office ng agency, sarado. Dalawang beses akong pumunta dun. Wala silang tawag, bakit ganun? Yun ang gusto kong maitanong sa lahat, bakit gamin?” Palma was quoted to have said. 

The family is seeking help from the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to bring justice over her death.

OWWA said they are now looking into the case.

